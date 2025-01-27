Guillain-Barré Syndrome Case Claims Life In Maharashtra's Solapur Infection Tally In Pune Rises To 101. What Is It?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A person suspected of having Guillain-Barré Syndrome , a nerve disorder, has died in Solapur, Maharashtra, according to officials. GBS is a rare disorder in which the body's immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis.

Earlier on 26th January, 19 new suspected GBS cases were reported. So far, 101 cases of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been reported, with 81 patients from Pune MC, 14 from Pimpri Chinchwad MC, and 6 from other districts, according to the Public Health Department of Maharashtra.

-Sudden weakness in hands or legs/ paralysis

-Trouble while walking or weakness with sudden onset

-Diarrhoea (for sustained periods)

-A state-level rapid response team visited to the affected area immediately

-Pune MC and rural district authorities have been instructed to increase surveillance activities.

-19 patients are suspected for GBS, 15 from PMC, 2 from PCMC & 1 other District. 1 suspected death have been reported from Solapur.

-In house-to-house surveillance activities, 15761 houses in Pune MC, 3719 houses in PCMC and 6098 houses in Pune rural areas have been surveyed (total 25578).

-Care should be taken to keep the water quality good. For example, drinking boiled water Food should be fresh and clean

-Infection can be avoided also by not keeping cooked and uncooked food items together.

“We appeal to the citizens not to panic and visit a government hospital in case any symptoms are seen. Citizens should also implement preventive measures. This report has been prepared based on the information available as of 26 Jan 2025,” said the advisory.