Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Foreign Minister Of Cote D'ivoire

HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, met at the Amiri Diwan, on Sunday, with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Ivorians Abroad of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, Kacou Houadja Leon Adom, who is on a visit to the country.

The two sides deliberated on bilateral relations and ways to bolster them, as well as regional and global issues of common concern.

