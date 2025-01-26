French Pres. Calls On Israeli Occupation To Withdraw Troops From Lebanon
Date
1/26/2025 3:03:16 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
PARIS, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel macron called Sunday on Israeli Prime Minister to "withdraw his forces still present in Lebanon", his office said in a readout of a phone call between the two sides.
"The President of the Republic stressed to the Prime Minister the importance of ensuring that nothing compromises the efforts of the new Lebanese authorities to restore the authority of the state throughout the territory of their country," the Elysee Palace said. (end)
ma
MENAFN26012025000071011013ID1109130693
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.