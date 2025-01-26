French Pres. Calls On Israeli Occupation To Withdraw Troops From Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel called Sunday on Israeli Prime to "withdraw his forces still present in Lebanon", his office said in a readout of a phone call between the two sides.

"The President of the Republic stressed to the Prime Minister the importance of ensuring that nothing compromises the efforts of the new Lebanese authorities to restore the authority of the state throughout the territory of their country," the Elysee Palace said. (end)

ma







MENAFN26012025000071011013ID1109130693