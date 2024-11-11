Manisha Koirala Shares Her Debilitating ‘Headache Struggles’: It’S Always A Mystery

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Manisha Koirala revealed that once a month she gets“debilitating headaches” and doesn't know what causes it. The then shared her solutions and gave out tips on how to combat it.

Manisha on Tuesday morning took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself resting in bed. She wrote:“Headache Struggles... Hey friends! I'm sharing something personal today, hoping it might resonate with some of you.”

“I get debilitating headaches once a month, and it's always a mystery - is it dehydration, lack of sleep, bad food, or stress? Or it's all of the above! ?”

She then jotted down tips that help her.

“My solution? Shutting down for a day or two, escaping into soothing audiobooks or music, eating light, hydrating lots, and meds. Anyone else experience this? How do you cope? I'm determined to break this cycle! Sharing your tips and tricks might just help me (and others!) find relief.”

In October, Manisha opened up about her challenging journey with cancer. She wsa diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012.

The actress said,“I want to use my voice to not only support cancer patients but also to raise awareness about the need for equitable healthcare access and the importance of knowing the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer.”

“Having faced cancer myself, I know how isolating and challenging the journey can be, and I believe it is essential that we all play a part in changing that reality for others”.

She added:“I wanted to reach out to HRH The Princess of Wales to send my good wishes, particularly due to my own experiences. I am deeply heartened to receive such a warm response from her and wish her the very best of health”.

Manisha sought treatment in New York and recovered in 2014.

In terms of work, Manisha made her acting comeback this year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', where she played the role of Mallikajaan.

The period drama marked Koirala's reunion with Bhansali 28 years after their collaboration on the film 'Khamoshi: The Musical.'