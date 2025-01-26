Kuwait 1St Deputy PM, Yemeni FM Hold Discussions
KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait First Deputy Premier, Defense Minister and Interior Minister sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah discussed issues of mutual interest with Yemeni Foreign Minister Dr. Shaya Zindani.
The meeting, which saw the attendance of Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, focused on exchanging training expertise and experiences.
According to an interior Ministry statement, Zindani underlined deep-rooted and brotherly ties with Kuwait, thanking Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf for the generous hospitality. (end)
