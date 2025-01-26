Kuwait 1St Deputy PM, Yemeni FM Hold Discussions

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait First Deputy Premier, Defense and Interior Minister Fahad Yusuf Saud discussed issues of mutual interest with Yemeni Foreign Minister Dr. Shaya Zindani. The meeting, which saw the attendance of Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, focused on exchanging training expertise and experiences. According to an interior statement, Zindani underlined deep-rooted and brotherly ties with Kuwait, thanking Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf for the generous hospitality. (end) ajr

