DAW Construction Delivers Key Infrastructure Works For Shurooq's Nomad Project

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Dar Alwd (DAW), a leading name in innovative infrastructure solutions, has announced its ongoing work on the infrastructure works for the Nomad project by the Sharjah and Development Authority (Shurooq).

The Nomad project, a first-of-its-kind eco-tourism initiative in the region, introduces fully equipped Airstream trailers designed to offer visitors an immersive travel experience across Sharjah's diverse landscapes. From the serene deserts of Maliha to the pristine beaches of Hamriyah and the majestic Kalba mountains, the project redefines how travelers explore and connect with nature.

Tarek Musbah Abdul Rahman, General Manager of DAW Construction, said:“Contributing to Shurooq's visionary Nomad project is a testament to DAW Construction's expertise in delivering innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions. Our role in this groundbreaking initiative demonstrates our commitment to supporting Sharjah's transformation into a global eco-tourism destination. We are proud to have played a key part in enabling this project to become a reality”. DAW Construction's contributions to the Nomad project include the development of essential infrastructure such as access road networks, utility systems, and eco-conscious installations that integrate seamlessly into Sharjah's natural environment. These works were designed to support the mobility of Nomad's Airstream trailers across the emirate's diverse terrains while preserving the ecological integrity of each site. By championing innovative solutions that reduce environmental impact, DAW Construction aligns with Shurooq's mission to create responsible, sustainable tourism offerings that enhance Sharjah's global appeal. With a proven track record of delivering high-profile projects, DAW Construction continues to set benchmarks in the infrastructure sector. The Nomad project, a retreat comprising 20 luxury trailers and set to be completed by Q2 2025, is a testament to DAW Construction's ability to deliver cutting-edge infrastructure for projects that shape the future of urban and tourism development in the UAE.