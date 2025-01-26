A Hit Netflix Show Heats Up The Seoul Restaurant Scene

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Washington Post

In September, Seoul's fine dining scene got a big boost with the premiere of hit cooking competition Class Wars.

The series, which featured 100 chefs competing to win the 300 million-won ($206,000) prize, quickly became the platform's No. 1-ranked global non-English show. Its popularity helped one of the competition's judges, Paik Jong-won, raise 102 billion won in an initial of his restaurant chain's company, Theborn Korea. The deal valued his stake at $215 million.

The show has also propelled several talented Korean chefs and their restaurants into the spotlight.

Choi Hyun-seok, who was a top-eight finalist on the show, is one such success story. A well-known celebrity chef in South Korea, he gained mainstream recognition for his flamboyant appearances on the Korean variety show Chef & My Fridge. His restaurant, Choi Dot, in the affluent Cheongdam-dong neighborhood, has always been popular, but Culinary Class Wars has brought a whole new level of fame.

Choi told Bloomberg Pursuits that the restaurant has seen a dramatic increase in popularity since the show's launch: Choi Dot's revenue increased 300% compared with pre-show levels.

There's also been a "massive influx of customers” from abroad, including Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore, according to Choi. The average share of out-of-town visitors is about

20%-30%; many of them say they decided to come to the restaurant after seeing Choi on Culinary Class Wars. "And as of now, we're fully booked until the end of March of 2025,” he says.

Until recently the specialty at Choi Dot, located in a minimalist-designed space in the Gangnam district, was Italian cuisine. But after the success of the show, the chef decided to change the focus to reinterpreted Korean classics. One of the new menu staples is his version of miyeok-guk, the traditional Korean seaweed soup. Choi serves it as an elegant strip of fried olive flounder in a small pool of the soup, which doubles as a sauce.

Yoon Da-min, a recent diner, recounts the struggle to secure a reservation at Choi Dot. "I booked two months in advance back in October,” after the launch of the show, she says. "But now you have to book three or even four months in advance as reservations fill up within seconds.”

Han Ji-min, who also booked a spot at Choi Dot after seeing the show, said she got lucky. She had put an alarm for any empty spots on the country's popular Catchtable booking app.

When she got the notification, she quickly booked.

The set menu costs 98,000 won at lunch and 198,000 won at dinner. Despite the notable price tag, Yoon and Han agreed the food is worth the experience.

A 10-minute walk from Choi Dot lies Trid, from chef Kang Seung-won, known as "Triple Star” on the show. (He was an early favorite to win, in part because he cooked at the Michelin three-star restaurant Mosu Seoul for one of the show's judges, Anh Sung-jae.) At Trid, the design is polished, sleek and luxurious, with soft lighting and an open kitchen that allows diners a front-row view of chef Kang in action. Among the dishes on his Korean fine dining menu-which goes for 120,000 won at lunch and 200,000 won at dinner with the option of a wine pairing-is tender abalone served with onion that's been cooked six different ways.

According to the chef, Trid has also been fully booked since the release of Culinary Class Wars.

Another of the Netflix show's stars, Kim Do-yun, says revenue at his restaurant Myeon Seoul jumped 50% in mid-October compared with pre-show levels after people saw him on the show.

The specialty at Myeon Seoul is housemade noodles, made with whole wheat, mung bean and dried pollack. Kim's signature dish, "5 color namul-myeon,” features those noodles mixed with perilla oil and soybean paste and garnished with five types of namul, or seasoned greens and leaves-a common Korean side dish. The rich, nutty-tasting dish is a bestseller.

The buoyed interest in Culinary Class Wars-linked dining rooms comes as Seoul is seeing a strong rebound in tourism, nearly on par with pre-pandemic levels. In the first quarter of 2024, the city welcomed 3.4 million international visitors, an 88.6% recovery from the first quarter of 2019, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The global rise of K-pop groups such as BTS and Blackpink, along with the widespread popularity of K-dramas, has also generated immense interest in South Korean culture. Culinary Class Wars is one of the latest shows to benefit. Shortly after the finale in October, Netflix confirmed it will return for a second season in 2025. Details are still being confirmed, but, according to the Korea Herald, the creators are interested in inviting famed culinary critic and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay to be a judge.