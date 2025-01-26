Amir Receives Credentials Of Seven New Ambassadors

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received at the Amiri Diwan Office on Sunday the credentials of seven new ambassadors to the State of Qatar.

HH the Amir received the credentials of Ambassador of Malaysia Mohammed Faizal Razali; Ambassador of the Republic of Mali Sidibe Dedeou Ousmane; Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador Milton Eduardo Omana Acevedo; Ambassador of the Republic of Panama Johnny Mayani; Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba Jose Enrique Enriquez Rodriguez; Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia Dikran Kevorkian; and Ambassador of Nepal Ramesh Chandra Paudel.

HH the Amir welcomed the new ambassadors and wished them success in their duties and the relations between the State of Qatar and their countries further development and growth.

The Ambassadors conveyed to HH the Amir greetings of their countries' leaders and wishes of further progress and prosperity to the Qatari people.

An official reception ceremony was accorded to the Ambassadors upon their arrival at the Amiri Diwan.

