Azerbaijani Shooter Earns Silver Medal In Munich

Azerbaijani shooter Vladislav Kalmikov has reached another
significant achievement at the H&N Cup in Munich, Germany.
Kalmikov qualified for the final of the 10-meter air pistol
(Start-2) competition with a score of 575 points. In the final
round, he recorded 236.0 points, securing a silver medal. This
success comes just a day after he won a bronze medal.
Earlier, Leyla Aliyeva won the bronze medal for Azerbaijan at
H&N Cup. The athlete took third place in the competition for
shooting at 10 meters from a pneumatic pistol, scoring 213.9
points.
Note that Azerbaijan is represented at H&N Cup by seven
shooters, including Ruslan Lunev, Ramiz Khalilov, Nigar Nasirova,
Leyli Aliyeva, Vladislav Kalmikov, Jala Bayramova, and Haji
Musayev.
These athletes are competing in the 10-meter air pistol shooting
events. The tournament will end on January 26.
