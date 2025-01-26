Jessie Modi Thanks Central Govt For Conferring Her Husband Sushil Modi With Padma Bhushan

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 26 (IANS) The announcement of the Padma Bhushan Award posthumously conferred upon Late Sushil Kumar Modi has met with heartfelt gratitude from his wife, Jessie Modi.

Speaking to the IANS, she expressed her deep appreciation to the Union thanking President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, and Vijay Sinha for recognising her husband's extraordinary contributions.

Jessie Modi highlighted Sushil Modi's lifetime of dedication to public service, particularly his work at the grassroots level for the common people.

"Sushil Modi was given such high recognition due to his hard work for the people at the ground level. He worked with a big heart," she said.

Reflecting on his legacy, she noted his transformative contributions during his tenure as the Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Bihar.

"During his time in office, he turned around the finances of the state. His vision for development and his pivotal role in implementing GST stand out as significant achievements," Jessie Modi added.

The posthumous Padma Bhushan recognises Sushil Modi's impact on Bihar's development and his broader contributions to Indian governance. His work continues to inspire leaders and citizens alike, marking him as one of the most dedicated and influential figures in recent Indian politics.

Jessie Modi emphasised his life serves as a profound inspiration for the younger generation.

She remarked,“The life of Sushil Modi is a motivation for the younger generation about how to do social work by giving all your time and energy unconditionally and how to dedicate your time to the people. It is an example of this. I think the present generation should understand him, his work, and how he is an inspiration for the people.”

She further highlighted the vast scope of his contributions to Bihar's development, stating,“Sushil Modi has done so much work in the state in this field. He has worked in every field, from health to every other area. The recognition through the Padma Bhushan ensures that the public knows his work has been acknowledged at the national level.”

Jessie Modi concluded by expressing her gratitude for the honour bestowed upon her late husband.