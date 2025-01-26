Russia Used 1,250 Glide Bombs, Over 750 Drones And 20 Missiles Against Ukraine In Past Week Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has suffered hundreds of Russian with various types of weapons over the past week.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on social , Ukrinform reports.

“Over the past week, Ukraine has endured hundreds of Russian attacks using various types of weaponry – approximately 1,250 aerial bombs, over 750 attack drones, and more than 20 missiles of different types. Only determination can stop such terrorists,” he posted.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is constantly working with partners to strengthen its defense capabilities and to reduce Russia's ability to terrorize the country.

“Long-range capabilities are crucial. Sanctions are essential. Lowering the price of oil is important. The key is to act in unity and protect lives with resolve,” Zelensky stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that future security guarantees for Ukraine should include commitments from both European countries and the United States.

Photo: President's Office