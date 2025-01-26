Trump Praises British PM For 'Good Job' Ahead Of Phone Call
1/26/2025 4:34:59 AM
AFP
Miami: US President Donald trump applauded British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday for doing "a very good job", saying the two leaders would have a call within 24 hours.
"I think he's done a very good job thus far," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "I like him a lot".
His comments come after Starmer was recently on the receiving end of brutal verbal attacks by Elon Musk, a close ally of Trump and the world's richest man.
Musk, who was appointed by Trump to head a new department of "government efficiency", used his social media platform X this month to launch a barrage of posts against Starmer, including calling for his ouster.
Trump told reporters he "may not agree with his (Starmer's) philosophy, but I have a very good relationship with him."
"He's liberal, which is a little bit different for me, but I think he's a very good person," Trump said.
"He and I have a call over the next 24 hours," he added.
Britain's new Labour government, elected in July, has spent months trying to build bridges with Trump's team.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who once called Trump a "tyrant in a toupee", this week praised his "incredible grace", recalling a dinner he and Starmer had with Trump in New York in September.
