6.2-Magnitude Quake Rattles Istanbul, Thousands Seek Shelter
(MENAFN) Over 100,000 residents of Istanbul spent the night outdoors following a powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the city on Wednesday, fearing further aftershocks. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that 101,000 people were provided with temporary shelter in mosques, schools, and dormitories across the city. Mobile catering units and tents were set up to distribute meals to those in need.
As of 9:00 a.m. local time (0600 GMT) on Thursday, the city had experienced a total of 266 aftershocks. Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum assured that no residential buildings had collapsed, with the exception of one abandoned structure in the Fatih district.
Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu reported that 60 people were being treated in hospitals for injuries sustained during the quake, including those hurt while jumping from buildings in panic. He previously stated that a total of 236 people had been injured, though there have been no fatalities.
The earthquake originated in the Marmara Sea, located just off the coast of Istanbul.
