Memo reveals Trump’s decision to suspend foreign aid for 90 days applies to both new, existing aid

(MENAFN) A memo presented to the U.S. Department of State revealed that President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend foreign aid for 90 days applies to both new and existing aid, but includes exceptions for military assistance to Israel and Egypt. The suspension was ordered by shortly after taking office on Monday, with the aim of reviewing the effectiveness of foreign aid and ensuring it aligns with U.S. foreign policy. However, the scope of the suspension remains unclear, as the U.S. ultimately determines funding.



The memorandum, signed by new Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday, directed senior officials to ensure that no new foreign aid commitments are made until Rubio completes his review. Rubio will decide the future of these programs—whether to continue, modify, or terminate them—after an 85-day evaluation period, though he has the authority to grant exemptions during this time. Exemptions already granted include military aid to Israel and Egypt, as well as necessary administrative expenses. Rubio also authorized emergency food aid. Israel and Egypt are major recipients of U.S. military assistance.



The memo did not mention Ukraine, which received billions in aid during President Joe Biden's administration to support its defense against Russia, suggesting this aid may also be affected by the freeze. The decision is part of an executive order Trump signed on his inauguration day to halt foreign aid for 90 days, coming amid increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza and other regions facing hunger crises, including Sudan.

