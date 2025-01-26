Jordan's Exports To U.S. Surge By 14.9%, Reaching JD 2.044 Billion

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 26 (Petra) -- Jordan's exports to the United States saw a notable increase during the first eleven months of 2024, totaling JD 2.044 billion, up from JD 1.779 billion in the same period of 2023. This represents a growth rate of 14.9%, according to trade data from the Department of Statistics.The figures, analyzed by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), also revealed that Jordan's imports from the U.S. rose by 4.7%, reaching JD 1.134 billion compared to JD 1.083 billion during the corresponding period in 2023.As a result, the trade balance between Jordan and the United States recorded a surplus of JD 910 million for the period. The total volume of trade between the two countries climbed to JD 3.178 billion by the end of November 2024, compared to JD 2.862 billion in the same period of 2023.Jordan's primary exports to the U.S. include garments, jewelry, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, IT services, food products, live animals, and engineering goods. On the other hand, imports from the U.S. consist of mineral products, transportation equipment, machinery, electrical appliances, grains, chemicals, medical devices, processed foods, wood pulp, animal products, furniture, iron and steel products, used clothing, vegetable oils, and wood items.The trade relationship between the two countries has been bolstered by the Free Trade Agreement signed in October 2000, which became fully effective in January 2010. The agreement has contributed to an 800% increase in bilateral trade, underscoring its significance in strengthening economic ties.