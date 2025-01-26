Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Meets UN Special Representative For Children And Armed Conflict

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani met with Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission in New York.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed Qatar's pivotal role, in cooperation with the UN, in supporting children's issues in areas of armed conflict worldwide.

Her Excellency stressed the importance of ensuring a safe and stable environment for children affected by wars in the occupied Palestinian territories.

