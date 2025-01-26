Ukrainian Forces Down 50 Russian Drones, Nine More Veer Off Course

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the evening of January 25, Ukrainian defense forces have shot down 50 drones launched by Russian to attack Ukraine, with nine additional UAVs veering off course and failing to reach their targets.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this via the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

Starting at 19:00 on January 25, the enemy launched 72 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from multiple directions, including Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

To counter the assault, Ukraine deployed anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire teams from the Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09:00 on January 26, Ukrainian forces had intercepted and destroyed 50 Shahed drones and other UAVs across the Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Active countermeasures also caused nine enemy simulator drones to deviate from their intended paths. One enemy UAV remains in Ukrainian airspace.

Photo: Ukrainian Air Force