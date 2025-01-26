PURE EV Launches X Platform 3.0 to Revolutionize Electric Mobility

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru 24th Jan 2025: PURE EV, one of India’s leading electric two wheeler manufacturers, today announced a significant upgrade to X Platform, the X Platform 3.0. This new platform powered by advanced AI technology, marks a significant step forward in enhancing the user experience, delivering advanced features aimed at improving vehicle performance, connectivity, and overall rider convenience.

One of the standout features of the X Platform 3.0 is the introduction of Thrill Mode, which boosts torque and overall performance by 25%, offering users a more exhilarating riding experience. This feature is designed for those who seek a dynamic and powerful drive, setting new benchmarks in electric vehicle performance.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Nishanth Dongari, Founder and MD of PURE EV said, "With the introduction of X Platform 3.0, we are stepping into the next phase of the electric mobility revolution by seamlessly integrating advanced AI technologies. This platform is unique to PURE EV and represents our ambition to take Indian innovation to a global stage. We envision our vehicles not just as modes of transport but as intelligent, connected devices that redefine the very concept of mobility, providing an exceptional driving experience for our customers."

Further, the platform also integrates advanced Predictive AI, a system that learns from rider behavior and adapts to varying riding conditions. With a focus on reliability, this feature operates on the principle of "Prevention is Better than Cure," ensuring 100% vehicle uptime by identifying and addressing potential issues before they arise. Coupled with Cloud AI, the platform provides over-the-air updates and upgrades, keeping the vehicle’s software up-to-date and optimized for performance.

Another highlight of the X Platform 3.0 is its Next-Generation TFT Dashboard, which connects seamlessly with iOS and Android devices. This modern dashboard offers a range of smart features, including real-time navigation maps, battery health updates, range estimates, and more, ensuring riders have all essential information at their fingertips.

Designed to enhance user convenience, the platform provides real-time updates on key vehicle metrics such as battery health and range, empowering riders with data for a hassle-free experience. These features collectively make the X Platform 3.0 a significant advancement in electric vehicle technology, setting a new standard for innovation in the industry.

Building on the success of its predecessor platform, this advancement will also incorporate features like New Gen Smart AI Based Vehicle Control Unit, regenerative braking, coasting regen, enhanced electric breaking system, swift throttle response and highly efficient powertrain, which is set to redefine the customer experience in electric 2-wheeler industry.

Initially, the X Platform 3.0 will be available in PURE EV’s premium models, the ePluto 7G Max and eTryst X, with plans to roll out across all other models by the end of CY 2025. The introduction of the X Platform 3.0 aligns with PURE EV’s vision to lead the way in sustainable and intelligent mobility solutions, making electric vehicles an integral part of everyday life.





