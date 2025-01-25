UK Offers Sudan GBP 20 Mln In Additional Funding

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- The UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced Saturday GBP 20 million in additional funding to Sudan to help increase food production and reproductive services.

"Sudanese people are facing violence on an unimaginable scale. This is the biggest humanitarian crisis in the world," Foreign Secretary David Lammy said while visiting the Adrأ© on the Chad-Sudan border.

"Millions have already fled their homes - in the face of a struggle for power that has led to abhorrent atrocities against civilians and famine on an unconscionable scale."

Secretary Lammy went on to say that "this builds on the doubling of UK aid in November to address the humanitarian emergency in Sudan to GBP 226.5 million".

He pointed out that these UK funds are providing emergency food assistance to nearly 800,000 displaced people, of whom over 88 percent are women and children, as well as improving access to shelter, drinking water, emergency health care and education.

"The international community must wake up and act urgently to avoid this horrific death toll escalating further in the coming months, driving instability and irregular migration into Europe and the UK. Under this government's Plan for Change, we are addressing upstream drivers of migration to secure UK borders," Secretary Lammy said.

"The UK will not let Sudan be forgotten. To do so would be unforgiveable."

The Secretary added that the UK is calling for greater access so aid can get to where it is needed most and will continue to push for every border crossing and route to be open, accessible, and safe. (end)

