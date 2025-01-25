(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The CIA now believes likely emerged from a lab accident in Wuhan, China, reversing its earlier neutrality. Analysts based this low-confidence assessment on reexamined data about Wuhan's virology labs, though natural origins remain possible. Former CIA Director William Burns pushed for clarity late in the Biden term, seeking despite thin evidence.



China's embassy ignored the report, echoing its stance that the lab-leak theory smears its pandemic response. The CIA's shift aligns with the FBI and Department, which previously flagged lab risks with“medium” and“low” certainty. Critics note divisions: the National Intelligence Council still favors natural spillover, citing genetic ties to bat coronaviruses.







The debate now fuels U.S.-China tensions. John Ratcliffe, Trump's CIA appointee, fast-tracked the report's release, framing accountability as critical. Business leaders watch warily-renewed friction threatens fragile supply chains and trade stability. Investors brace for ripple effects, from biotech regulations to shifted manufacturing priorities.



Libertarians see a cautionary tale. Centralized secrecy, whether in labs or governance, heightens global risk. Advocates stress transparency and self-policing, arguing opaque institutions erode public trust. The unresolved origins question leaves markets and policymakers navigating uncertainty, underscoring how state opacity impacts economic resilience.



For now, the CIA's stance changes little factually but deepens distrus . As geopolitical rivals spar, businesses and citizens face fallout, reinforcing calls for decentralized solutions. Whether through lab errors or nature, CIA lesson endures: unchecked power-scientific or political-invites chaos. Clarity hinges on one demand: open scrutiny, not bureaucratic gatekeeping.



CIA Backs Lab Leak Theory for COVID Origins, Fueling Global Distrust

MENAFN25012025007421016031ID1109128994