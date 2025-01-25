Barbados Represented At WTO Mini-Ministerial In Davos

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Sheena Forde-Craigg

SWITZERLAND / BARBADOS – Barbados was represented for the first time at the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Mini-Ministerial at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, Kerrie Symmonds, attended WTO Mini-Ministerial, which took place in the margins of the World Economic Forum's Davos meeting. It sought to prepare the groundwork for the upcoming year at the WTO in the lead-up to the 2026 Ministerial Conference, to be held in Cameroon.

The meeting began with a roundtable ministerial discussion with major private sector actors from the digital, supply chain, chemical and technology industries. One of the key outcomes of the discussion was that while the world is not de-globalising, there is some fragmentation and adjustment in global supply chains. It was also recognised that services trade continues to outpace goods trade, and this creates opportunities for developing countries, in particular. The importance of better communicating the work of the WTO to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and citizens was also reiterated.

Minister Symmonds also represented the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) States grouping, given that this country chairs the ACP group in Geneva through Barbados' ambassador to the United Nations, the World Trade Organization and other International Organizations in Geneva, Matthew Wilson.

The foreign affairs and foreign trade minister highlighted the need to be alert to the potential marginalisation of MSMEs and small economies in global trade; stating:“ACP is ready for investment, but there is a need to address a number of existing constraints, including the disparity in digital access.”

The key discussions between ministers focused on moving the WTO agenda forward, including in areas such as fisheries, agriculture, and dispute settlement reform. In addition, the need for the WTO to address contemporary issues, such as digital trade, and trade and climate matters, was reiterated. Caution was expressed regarding the potential impact of a return to the use of tariffs as a means of protectionism.

WTO's director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala highlighted the need for calmness in the face of recent trade tensions and for the WTO to focus on delivering an Agreement on fisheries subsidies and finalising the investment facilitation for development agreement.

On behalf of the ACP, minister Symmonds, said:

“The WTO needs to be brought into the 21st century, including by addressing areas such as the dispute settlement system, completing the fisheries subsidies negotiations, putting development at the centre, and focusing on new issues like climate and trade, and digitalisation.”

The Barbados delegation to the meeting also included ambassador Matthew Wilson, and deputy permanent representative, Kay Sealy.

