Kuwait Police Arrest 21 Drug Dealers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- The of Interior said Saturday that 21 culprits in 17 psychotropic drug charges have been arrested and referred to investigators.

During the 21 arrests, members of the General Administration for Drug managed to seize 6.213 kg of hashish, 8.16 kg of marijuana, and 3.11 kg of 'shabu' (methamphetamine), according to a statement from the Ministry's General Directorate of Security Relations and Media.

The psychotropic seizures also include 153 gm of cocaine, 550 gm of 'chemical,' 10 gm. Of heroin, 100 gm of psilocybin (magic mushrooms), 20 mg of cannabidiol (CBD), 12,042 Lyrica capsules, 400 Captagon tablets, and 147 other psychotropic tablets.

They also include nine bullets and cash amounting to KD 20,825 (USD 67,550) in revenue of the drug trade, the statement added. (end)

