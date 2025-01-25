Dex223 (D223), A Revolutionary Decentralized Trading Platform For Ethereum And EVM Chains, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted Dex223 (D223) for all BitMart users on January 23, 2025. The D223/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 9:00(UTC).







What is Dex223 (D223)?

Dex223 (D223) is a next-generation decentralized trading infrastructure built on Ethereum, with plans to expand across multiple EVM-compatible chains, including Avalanche, Optimism, Arbitrum, Celo, EOS EVM, and BSC. Designed to revolutionize decentralized finance (DeFi), Dex223 combines cutting-edge features and innovative token standards to empower users and drive innovation in the blockchain ecosystem.

At its core, Dex223 is powered by 8 billion D223 utility tokens on Ethereum, offering:

– Governance Rights: D223 enables users to participate in platform decisions through a DAO structure.

– Substantial Revenue Sharing: Token holders share in platform fees, including trading and position closure fees.

– Free Airdrops: Users receive token airdrops (equal to their ETH holdings) on each new EVM chain where Dex223 deploys.

Dex223 supports seamless trading of digital assets in both the widely-used ERC-20 standard and the safer, more efficient ERC-223 standard. This ensures lower gas fees and enhanced security while addressing critical flaws in ERC-20, such as the lack of a transaction handling model that has resulted in the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars worth of tokens.

Key Features of Dex223

Dex223 stands out in the DeFi space with its innovative functionalities:

– Trustless Encapsulated Margin Trading: A fully decentralized and secure method for lending, borrowing, and trading with margin across multiple asset pairs.

– Decentralized Auto-Listing Contracts: Permissionless token listing empowers smaller projects while giving users access to exclusive assets not tradable elsewhere. A trust score system ensures transparency and security.

– Uniswap V3-Based AMM: Concentrated liquidity minimizes impermanent loss while supporting ERC-223 tokens for enhanced efficiency and security.

– Cutting-Edge Token Standards: Dex223 implements ERC-223 and plans to support emerging token standards that safeguard user funds, reduce gas costs, and enable advanced trading features like encapsulated margin trading-impossible with ERC-20 tokens.

Future Milestones

Dex223 is not just about today's DeFi-it's building for the future with ambitious goals:

– AI Agents Integration: The platform will implement AI-powered agents to enhance functionality, enabling more innovative trading strategies and automation.

– Traditional Stocks in DeFi: Dex223 aims to bridge traditional finance with DeFi by incorporating traditional stocks into its ecosystem.

– Cross-Chain Solutions: The team is actively exploring seamless cross-chain interoperability to expand reach and utility across multiple blockchains.

These milestones position Dex223 as a forward-thinking platform that pushes the boundaries of decentralized finance while staying true to its mission of empowering users and fostering innovation.

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko , BitMart currently offers 1,400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion.

To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About Dex223 (D223)

– Token Name: D223

– Token Symbol: D223

– Token Type: ERC223

– Total Supply: 8,000,000,000 D223

To learn more about Dex223 (D223) , please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

