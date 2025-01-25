Vengaivayal Case: TN Govt Appeals To Public To Refrain From Spreading False Information

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu has urged the public to avoid spreading false information regarding the Vengaivayal incident, which has remained a contentious issue since December 2022.

In a statement, the state government clarified that the crime was committed by three individuals due to personal enmity, contrary to earlier suspicions.

The Vengaivayal incident shocked Tamil Nadu when human faeces were found in an overhead water tank supplying water to Scheduled Caste residents of the village in Pudukkottai district.

On December 26, 2022, youths reported to have noticed faeces floating in the water.

A case was registered at the Vellanur Police Station and later transferred to the Tamil Nadu Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) in January 2023 for further inquiry.

According to the government's statement, the CB-CID conducted an extensive investigation.

Over 100 witnesses, including the complainant and villagers from Vengaivayal and Eraiyur, were interrogated.

Mobile communication records of multiple individuals were analysed, and biological samples were collected for detailed DNA analysis.

The investigation revealed that the crime was orchestrated by Muraliraja, who acted out of revenge after being insulted at a Gram Sabha meeting in October 2022. Two other individuals, Sudarshan and Muthaiah, were implicated based on mobile phone records, photographs, and video evidence.

The charge sheet filed by the CB-CID on January 20, includes forensic reports, medical analyses, expert opinions, and witness statements as evidence against the accused.

The government has appealed to the public to refrain from disseminating misinformation and has emphasised that the findings are based on detailed evidence and procedural integrity. Despite the government's statement, the CB-CID's findings have sparked outrage.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a prominent Dalit political party allied with the ruling DMK, has strongly opposed the report, labelling it "unfair" and "shocking". VCK leaders have expressed disbelief that members of the Dalit community would contaminate their water supply.

"It is cruel and absurd to accuse the victims themselves of committing this heinous act," said Manikantan, a local VCK leader.

He added that the community has endured significant distress over the past two years, awaiting justice.

The VCK plans to hold a protest in Pudukkottai, demanding that the investigation be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Similarly, the CPI-M has announced a protest march, echoing calls for a CBI probe.

CPI-M state secretary P. Shanmugam criticised the CB-CID's conclusion, stating, "It is unacceptable to claim that the villagers themselves committed this act due to personal rivalry."

The incident has left the residents of Vengaivayal anguished and disappointed.

Villagers have accused the authorities of failing to uncover the real perpetrators even after more than a year of investigation.

While the CB-CID conducted DNA and voice analysis, they cited a lack of direct evidence in the case.