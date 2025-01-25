(MENAFN) US President Donald has stated he would "very much like" to meet with Russian President Vladimir soon to help bring an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump emphasized the importance of ending the conflict to prevent further human suffering, noting that millions of lives are being lost. He expressed concern not just for economic reasons, but for the countless young lives lost in the war.



While the sources of Trump's casualty figures remain unclear, he expressed a strong desire to meet with Putin to negotiate peace. In a prior statement, Trump had warned Russia that it must either negotiate a deal to end the war or face new sanctions. The Kremlin responded by saying it saw nothing new in the sanctions threat and highlighted that Russia is ready for equal and respectful dialogue but has not yet received signals from Washington.



Throughout the conflict, Russia has repeatedly called for peace talks, accusing Ukraine of refusing negotiations and criticizing Western military support as prolonging the war and increasing human suffering.



MENAFN25012025000045015687ID1109128359