(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov challenged US President Donald Trump's claim that Russia lost nearly 60 million people during World War II, calling it inconsistent with historical data. In a post urging Russia to negotiate over Ukraine, made the remark, which the Kremlin and Russia’s Defense deemed an exaggeration. Modern research puts the Soviet Union’s war-related death toll at about 26.6 million, not the 60 million stated by Trump.



Peskov acknowledged America’s contribution to the defeat of Nazi Germany but pointed out that the Soviet Union bore the heaviest toll in the war. He also remarked that America's involvement was financially motivated, particularly through the Lend-Lease program, which he argued was more about business than altruism. Despite these criticisms, Peskov expressed Russia’s gratitude for American assistance during WWII and hoped that both Americans and Trump would join in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory.



MENAFN25012025000045015687ID1109128358