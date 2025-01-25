U.S. Suspension Of Foreign Aid Does Not Affect Military Support For Ukraine Disinfo Watchdog
1/25/2025 6:09:48 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of State's directive to suspend foreign aid does not apply to military support for Ukraine, according to the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.
In a facebook post cited by Ukrinform, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CCD and an officer of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, stated that U.S. support for Ukraine's defense capabilities remains steadfast.
"U.S. military assistance to Ukraine continues, particularly under previously approved military aid packages," Kovalenko said.
The CCD emphasized that two primary programs -- Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) and Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) -- through which weapons are supplied to Ukraine, are operating without interruption.
Reuters previously reported that on January 24, the U.S. Department of State issued a "stop-work" order halting all ongoing foreign assistance programs and pausing new aid.
