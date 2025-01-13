Xingimaging Opens State-Of-The-Art Research Facility In New Haven, Connecticut

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This development, featuring advanced research imaging technologies such as the United Imaging ultra-high performance NeuroExplorer PET scanner, enables XingImaging to better serve the research community with a strong focus on quality and precision-driven scientific services.

"We are proud to open this facility in the City of New Haven, a hub for research and healthcare innovation," said Gilles Tamagnan, CEO of XingImaging. "The new facility represents a significant leap forward in our mission to deliver high-quality imaging solutions and accelerate the development of life-saving treatments. Our commitment to quality is reflected in every aspect of our research, from the radiotracer manufacturing process to the meticulous analysis of clinical imaging data. Our focus on scientific innovation is exemplified by the inclusion of the state-of-the-art NeuroExplorer

PET camera."

The NeuroExplorer PET camera from United Imaging is the world's first ultra-high-performance brain PET scanner offering unparalleled resolution (1.4 mm FWHM) and sensitivity (46 kcps/MBq) in the study of brain function. This promises to be a true game changer for imaging of neurodegenerative diseases, like Parkinson's & Alzheimer's, and psychiatric diseases enabling high signal to noise imaging even for small brain structures.

The integration of the NeuroExplorer PET camera into XingImaging's services further enhances the company's ability to deliver the highest quality science for its research and drug development partners.

Our New Haven facility will offer a comprehensive range of services, including:

Clinical Trial Services: State-of-the-art Clinic providing consistent, compassionate, and high-quality services to research participants to support clinical trials.

Advanced Imaging Services: Advanced imaging technologies, designed and implemented with an emphasis on precision and quality, including

PET and SPECT.

Radiotracer Manufacturing: Tailored GMP production to meet the precise needs of clinical trials with stringent quality control.

Leading Imaging Analysis Services: Tailored analysis pipelines that focus on maximizing signal-to-noise, robustness and reproducibility.

XingImaging's commitment to excellence is reflected in every aspect of the new facility's operations, ensuring that participants, sponsors, and collaborators receive the highest quality of service.

For more information about XingImaging and its services, please visit or contact us at [email protected] .

About XingImaging

XingImaging, a subsidiary of MITRO, is a leading provider of advanced research imaging and radiopharmaceutical services. With a firm focus on quality and innovation, the company offers comprehensive clinical trial imaging services, core lab services, and radiotracer manufacturing. By maintaining the highest industry standards, XingImaging partners with research pharmaceutical, and biotech organizations to drive breakthroughs in medical diagnostics and treatment.

About MITRO

MITRO is a molecular imaging contract research organization (MI-CRO) company in

China. MITRO provides outstanding contract research for new drug development using radiolabeling and molecular imaging techniques. MITRO merged with XingImaging in 2023 to create one company dedicated to providing a full spectrum of CRO & CDMO research service offerings.

