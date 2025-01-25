Ethereum Price Targets $4,000 Amidst Ascending Channel Pattern

(MENAFN- Breaking) Crypto expert BasicTrading has identified a bullish trend emerging for , suggesting a potential surge to $4,000. This development provides renewed hope for , which has struggled to gain momentum during this cycle.

In a recent TradingView analysis , BasicTrading indicated that Ethereum is on track for a breakout towards the $4,000 mark, supported by the formation of a rising pattern. This positive outlook arises as the analyst observes that ETH has been testing its previous all-time high resistance without successfully breaking through.

Nevertheless, this situation may differ, thanks to the rising channel pattern . The analyst emphasized that with the bullish break and subsequent retest in Ethereum 's price action, a breakout seems imminent. Should Ethereum manage to overcome the psychological barrier of $4,000 soon, it could set the stage for a climb to its previous all-time high of $4,800-or beyond.







BasicTrading highlighted that if Ethereum surpasses its current all-time high, the potential for bullish growth is immense. Interestingly, the analyst speculated that ETH could soar to a range between $20,000 and $25,000, should it follow its historical patterns from previous bull markets . This range aligns with the upper resistance of the rising channel.

However, the analyst noted that Ethereum must first achieve a decisive breakout above its all-time high for a rally towards $25,000 to be feasible. This optimistic forecast for ETH comes shortly after crypto analyst Ali Martinez pointed out that it is premature to dismiss Ethereum despite its current downturn in this market cycle. Martinez suggested that a strong breakout past $4,000 could propel ETH to $7,000.

Crypto analyst CrediBULL Crypto has also expressed support for BasicTrading's optimistic view, predicting that Ethereum will reach a minimum of $10,000 in this market phase. The analyst believes that ETH will rebound with“vengeance” in the coming weeks. He asserted that once Ethereum breaks out, $10,000 will be the lowest target, while $20,000 is a realistic goal by the cycle's end.

Similarly, crypto analyst Mikybull Crypto has also articulated a positive perspective for Ethereum 's price, predicting a noteworthy rally that could bring it to $12,000. He emphasized that the chart indicates promising developments for market participants, suggesting that all that's needed is patience.

As of the latest updates, Ethereum is trading around $3,400, showing an increase of over 5% within the past 24 hours, based on CoinMarketCap data .

