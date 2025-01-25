Misli Premier League: Key Clashes In The XX Round Scheduled For Today
Date
1/25/2025 5:07:27 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Today, the Misli Premier League continues with two critical
matches in the XX round.
Azernews reports that the first game features a
battle at the bottom of the table, as“Kapez” (14 points) takes on
“Sabail” (12 points) at the“ASCO Arena,” with kickoff set for
16:00.
Later in the day,“Sabah” and“Sumgayit” will compete at the
“Bank Respublika Arena,” starting at 18:30.
In the opening match of the round,“Zira” secured a 2:1 victory
over“Shamakhi” in an away game. The XX round is set to conclude
with two more matches on January 26.
MENAFN25012025000195011045ID1109128220
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.