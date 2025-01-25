Misli Premier League: Key Clashes In The XX Round Scheduled For Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, the Misli continues with two critical matches in the XX round.

Azernews reports that the first game features a battle at the bottom of the table, as“Kapez” (14 points) takes on “Sabail” (12 points) at the“ASCO Arena,” with kickoff set for 16:00.

Later in the day,“Sabah” and“Sumgayit” will compete at the “Bank Respublika Arena,” starting at 18:30.

In the opening match of the round,“Zira” secured a 2:1 victory over“Shamakhi” in an away game. The XX round is set to conclude with two more matches on January 26.