Justin Baldoni Vs Blake Lively: Unseen 'It Ends With Us' BTS Footage Emerges Amid Bitter Hollywood Feud

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The bitter feud between 'It Ends With Us' stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni movie turned even more sensational after Baldoni's team released unseen and unedited footage from the filming of the movie this week, to prove that he did not harass Lively.

The footage showed Baldoni and Lively in a scene during which Lively claims she was sexually harassed, Daily Mail reported.

| Justin Baldoni sues Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for defamation, extortion Blake Lively allegations against Justin Baldoni

Earlier, Blake Lively took legal action against 'It Ends with Us' co-star and director Justin Baldoni , alleging sexual harassment and "severe emotional distress." The lawsuit, filed by Lively, 37, outlined multiple claims about Baldoni's alleged behaviour during production.

According to Deadline, Lively cited incidents including inappropriate comments about weight, discussions of sexual topics, and references to Baldoni's "pornography addiction" in front of her and other cast members.

| Justin Baldoni files $250mn libel case against NYT over Blake Lively's claims

Lively also alleged that Baldoni showed her explicit images and made inappropriate remarks about the cast and crew's genitalia.

The lawsuit also claimed that Lively demanded certain boundaries during a meeting attended by key figures, including her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The demands reportedly included: "no more showing nude videos or images to Blake ," "no more adding sex scenes outside the approved script," and "no further comments about Blake's late father," reported Deadline.

| True story behind Blake Lively's sexual harassment allegations to shock everyone Unseen video

In response, Baldoni's legal team released the slow dance scene between Lively's Lily Bloom character and Baldoni's Ryle Kincaid.

The almost 10 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage shared with outlets including the Daily Mail and Variety, reportedly showed“both actors are clearly behaving well within the scope of the scene and with mutual respect and professionalism.”