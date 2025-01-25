Grassroots Outreach Initiative Fosters Dialogue And Empowers Citizens To Engage With Peace Processes

(MENAFN- APO Group)

After years of conflict, millions of South Sudanese have been displaced and left in despair. However, hope for a brighter future is emerging as the citizens of the world's youngest country look forward to participating in their first elections.

Engaging in democratic and peace processes was the hot topic as a grassroots event in the Guri South area, a suburb of Juba, that included diverse participants, such as the paramount Chief of the Chollo community in Central Equatoria, area chiefs, elders, business leaders, members of parliament, people with disabilities, women and youth.

Organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and partners, the event addressed crucial questions about the implementation of the Revitalised Peace Agreement, deployment of the Necessary Unified Forces, and the constitutional making process.

This initiative aims to foster dialogue and empower citizens to understand the peace process. For many participants, it was a vital opportunity to learn directly from representatives of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC), the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM), and the UNMISS' Political Affairs Division.

Community member, Sebit Luka, highlighted the impact of years of violence, hunger, and climate change on his community.

“This is the first time we have gathered to forget our painful past and discuss the peace process. Lasting peace requires political leaders to prioritize the needs of their citizens over their differences,” he shared.

Chairperson of the Women of Chollo community, Amalia Ajang, urged the government to focus on returning refugees and internally displaced persons to help them participate in the country's political transition.

“We call for increased security to ensure families can rebuild their lives safely. Prioritizing security reflects the deep yearning for an adequate environment where families can rebuild their lives without fear,” she stated.

Another participant, Joseph Ator, emphasized the importance of inclusivity and transparency in military unification.

“An inclusive approach will address tribalism, which is essential to the political processes. Establishing and timely deployment of the Necessary Unified Forces will ensure security during and after elections,” Ator asserted.

The grassroots event reaffirmed UNMISS' support for South Sudan's peace process.

“UNMISS will continue to promote an inclusive constitutional-making process and support the creation of the necessary space for all South Sudanese to fully participate in issues that affect their lives,” said Reuben Inaju, Head of the UNMISS Community Outreach Unit.

Speaking on behalf of R-JMEC, Guy Gabriel said political will and the prompt implementation of agreements are critical for maintaining progress towards sustainable peace.

“The government must demonstrate the necessary political will, allocate adequate funds for the peace process, and accelerate the completion and deployment of the Necessary Unified Forces,” he said.

