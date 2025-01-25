Maharashtra's First Renewable Solar Park To Be Launched By Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL)

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) is spearheading the green by developing Maharashtra's first solar park,“ Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Saur Urja Park ” (CSMSUP), in collaboration with a leading multinational company from the United Kingdom. The landmark 1.2 GW capacity solar park shall be built over 4,200 acres of land in Solapur district. It will utilise advanced technology, with each solar panel boasting a capacity of 750 watts and world-class efficiency levels. Both fixed and tracking solar panels have been employed, with tracking systems enhancing efficiency by following the sun's movement throughout the day. CSMSUP will play a pivotal role in India's renewable energy transition, helping the nation meet its ambitious green energy goals while significantly reducing its carbon footprint. It underscores the fact that renewable energy investments are not just environmentally sound but also contribute to economic growth and job creation in the Solapur region.

Robert Moses, Director HMPL

Commenting on this initiative, Robert Moses, Director HMPL said, "The development of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Saur Urja Park at Solapur is an important milestone in HMPL's growth story in India. It is an affirmation of our commitment to making India a leading player in renewable energy business. HMPL plans to augment it's renewable power generation capacities by opening new facilities in other Indian states soon." HMPL if required.

India's progress in green energy sets a powerful example for other developing nations, showcasing how sustainable development can coexist with robust economic performance a symbol of India's leadership in combating climate change, CSMSUP invites global businesses and investors to join this green revolution, fostering partnerships for a low-carbon future and the continued growth of the country's renewable energy sector.

In addition to CSMSUP, HMPL, in collaboration with international partners, is planning solar hybrid projects in two states: Maharashtra (1,200 MW) and Andhra Pradesh 500 MW. These initiatives reinforce HMPL's commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the renewable energy landscape.