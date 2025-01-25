Shakin Residents Frustrated By Lack Of Basic Services

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

SHARANA (Pajhwok): Some residents of Shakin district in southeastern Paktika province are facing numerous challenges in areas such as healthcare, education, communications, clean drinking water, and other basic services.

The residents explain that Shakin is a remote, often neglected district.

Akhtar Jan, a resident of Sulaimanzai village in the district, told Pajhwok Afghan News that approximately 170 families live in their village, which is situated about 12 kilometres from the district centre. However, they lack access to many basic services.

He said,“We don't have a school or a clinic-if someone falls ill, we have to take them to the district centre. We don't have access to clean drinking water, and there are no retaining walls. During floods, we face severe problems.”

Dawa Jan, another resident, said that Shakin was recently recognised as an official district under the government structure. However, many areas still lack clean drinking water, forcing residents to rely on water from streams and canals.

He added that children in remote villages are deprived of education due to the absence of schools in those areas.

Similarly, Eid Mohammad, another resident, said that students in most villages must walk up to 10 kilometres to reach secondary schools in other areas.

He urged the caretaker government to prioritise the construction of schools, healthcare facilities, clean water systems, and roads in the district.

Several other residents echoed these concerns and called on the interim government to address their basic needs.

In response, local officials assured that solutions would be provided to the district's problems.

Governor Mullah Abdul Khaliq Abid told Pajhwok that around 61 development projects have recently been launched in districts near the Durand Line. These projects include the construction of roads, schools, clinics, and clean water supply systems.

He assured,“We have started work in remote districts, and if any areas remain underserved, God willing, we will extend services there as well.”

Residents of several other districts in Paktika have also raised similar complaints and urged the government to address their issues, in addition to those of Shakin district.

