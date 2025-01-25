DUBAI KICKS OFF CITYWIDE CELEBRATIONS FOR LUNAR NEW YEAR TOMORROW

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 January 2025: Dubai is all set to welcome the Lunar New Year in grand style starting tomorrow 24 January, with vibrant citywide festivities running until 2 February. Home to a diverse mix of over 200 nationalities and cultures, Dubai is transforming into the ultimate destination for everyone across the city to experience one of the most important festivals in Chinese culture with a dynamic fusion of cultural entertainment, exclusive retail promotions at leading malls and lifestyle destinations, and specially curated menus bursting with festive flavours at top restaurants for the celebrations.



Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year’s festivities promise something for everyone. Starting tomorrow, here are the top Lunar New Year experiences for residents and visitors…



1. Dubai’s malls are set to dazzle with family-friendly events, exclusive promotions, and exciting raffles, including Mall of the Emirates where shoppers spending AED 500 or more can unlock daily prize draws, while special benefits await users of Alipay+, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay.



2. For those looking to win big this Lunar festive season, incredible raffles and retail promotions across the city bring the chance to take home mega prizes - including AED 50,000 worth of prizes at Al Khail Gate Community Center, Arabian Center, Bay Avenue, Dubai Festival Plaza, and Times Square Center; a brand-new Nissan Patrol at Ibn Battuta Mall; a Jetour 2025 car when spending through the PrivilegePLUS app at Mercato Mall and Town Centre Jumeirah; a sleek BMW 8 Series or incredible cash prizes at Dubai Hills Mall; daily prizes of luxury Rivoli watches, weekly Union Glashütte giveaways, a grand Longines watch set, and AED 300 Rivoli vouchers at Wafi City.



3. The excitement for shoppers continues with exclusive offers at leading brands across the city including AiZone, Areej, Bloomingdale’s, FACES, Givenchy, Harvey Nichols, Karl Lagerfield, Kenzo, Lacoste, Les Benjamins, Level Shoe District, Stella McCartney, V Perfumes, and many others.



4. Dubai’s iconic attractions will also join in the citywide celebrations. Global Village invites friends and families to enjoy shopping, dining, daily laser and fire shows, a brand-new Dragon Lake, and dazzling fireworks on 24 January, 25 January, 31 January, and 1 February at 9pm. MOTIONGATE™ Dubai welcomes visitors to step into an immersive world of Kung Fu Panda to explore exclusive themed activities for the whole family, including thrilling attractions, rides, cultural shows, meet-and-greet opportunities, and authentic Chinese cuisine. And lastly, AYA Universe welcomes friends and families with a special 25% discount.



5. Foodies can feast on specially curated set menus, wholesome dishes, and authentic recipes that capture the flavours of the season at Dubai’s leading restaurants - including Tang Town, Hakkasan Dubai, Demon Duck, Tenggara, XU, Hutong, and many more.



6. Music lovers should mark their calendar for Layali Firdaus - A Lunar New Year Celebration at Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai on 26 January, where a magical blend of classical and festive melodies by the Firdaus Orchestra promises an enchanting evening for everyone. Tickets are priced at AED 120 and available for purchase now on Ticketmaster.



7. That’s not all. Friends and families can make the most of the festive season with exclusive hotel offers and special stay packages at MD Hotel - By Gewan, The Lana - Dorchester Collection, Edge Creekside Hotel, Al Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection, and InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay.



With a packed calendar of not-to-be-missed events and experiences, Dubai's Lunar New Year celebrations promise an unforgettable experience for all.







