Grand Hyatt Gurgaon's Republic Day Brunch Will Be Held On January 26, 2025 At Maison Maiya

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 25th January 2025, Delhi NCR - Grand Hyatt Gurgaon, the epitome of multidimensional luxury in the heart of Gurugram, welcomes you to observe Republic Day with an exceptional dining affair at Maison Maiya. Known for its vibrant experiences and exquisite attention to detail, the Republic Day Brunch promises to serve indulgence through a celebration of India's rich heritage and global flavours.



Set against the sophisticated backdrop of Maison Maiya, this brunch showcases a thoughtfully curated menu that pays homage to India's diverse culinary traditions while embracing international favourites. Guests can look forward to live cooking stations that highlight the artistry of the chefs, featuring signature offerings such as an elaborate Khichdi Station with regional gems like Bajre ki Khichdi, Til ki Khichdi, and the distinctly flavorful Gobindobhog Rice Khichdi from Bengal.



The extensive menu is designed to cater to every palate, offering a variety of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. From the vibrant Chaat Counter and freshly rolled Sushi to tender Dim Sums and handcrafted Ravioli, each dish is prepared with the finest locally sourced ingredients. The menu also features comforting Indian classics like Nadru ke Kofte and Kathal Masala, ensuring every guest finds something to relish.



Dessert enthusiasts are in for a treat with Maison Maiya's decadent dessert station, where a rich Chocolate Fountain and an array of global and traditional sweets await. Complementing the culinary journey is live music, setting the perfect tone for a day of celebration and camaraderie.



“At Maison Maiya, we take pride in crafting dining experiences that are both innovative and reflective of India's cultural richness,” shares Chef Vikramjit Roy, Executive Sous Chef at Grand Hyatt Gurgaon.“The Grand Republic Day Brunch is a tribute to the flavors and traditions that define us, presented with our signature flair for luxury and hospitality.”



Priced at INR 5,900++ for two, this exclusive brunch offers an impressive dining experience that seamlessly blends sophistication with heartfelt celebration. Reservations are recommended to secure your spot at this unmissable event. Visit Grand Hyatt Gurgaon this Republic Day for a tasteful experience that honours the spirit of India with unmatched brilliance and flavour.



About Grand Hyatt Gurgaon



Located in the heart of Gurgaon, Grand Hyatt Gurgaon is an upscale luxury destination and a gateway to the city's vibrant attractions, including the DLF Golf and Country Club, Qutub Minar, and Aravalli Biodiversity Park. Spanning 29 acres on Golf Course Road, the property is just 20 minutes from One Horizon Center and is conveniently close to popular spots like Galleria

Market, Kingdom of Dreams, Sky Jumper, and various shopping malls. Seamlessly blending sophistication and modernity, the development integrates a high-street shopping center with an impressive office tower. Since its inception, the hotel has been dedicated to providing an exceptional experience for both business and leisure travelers, offering 442 elegantly designed rooms, a diverse array of dining options, and a wealth of amenities that ensure a retreat of remarkable luxury and comfort.

Company :-Stanley Communications

User :- Kanika Sharma

Email :...