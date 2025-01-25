U.S. Secretary Of State Suspends Foreign Assistance For Three Months

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a "stop-work" order on Friday for all existing foreign assistance.

That's according to Reuters , citing a document signed by the head of the foreign policy department, Ukrinform reports.

The document says that for existing foreign assistance awards stop-work orders shall be issued immediately until reviewed by Rubio.

It also states that senior officials "shall ensure that, to the maximum extent permitted by law, no new obligations shall be made for foreign assistance" until Rubio has made a decision after a review.

Trump's order to suspend foreign aid not applies to securityto– Pentagon

“Decisions whether to continue, modify, or terminate programs will be made" by Rubio following a review over the next 85 days. Until then Rubio can approve waivers, the document says.

The U.S. Secretary of State has made an exception for emergency food assistance, which may apply to the Gaza Strip and Sudan.

In addition, Rubio approved waivers for "foreign military financing for Israel and Egypt and administrative expenses, including salaries, necessary to administer foreign military financing."

Israel receives about $3.3 billion in foreign military financing annually, while Egypt receives about $1.3 billion

The document does not say how Rubio's order relates to assistance to Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, on Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily suspending all U.S. foreign assistance programs for 90 days pending reviews to determine whether they are aligned with his policy goals.

Photo: Getty Images