Sandeep Marwah Visits Art Exhibition By Senior Artist Lekhraj Gandhi At Visual Art Gallery

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi – Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, expressed his delight during a visit to the art by senior artist Lekhraj Gandhi at the Visual Art Gallery, India Habitat Centre. He praised the remarkable artwork on display and acknowledged the artist's exceptional creativity and dedication to the field of fine arts.



Impressed by the exhibition, Dr. Marwah extended an invitation to Lekhraj Gandhi to organize a similar exhibition at Marwah Studios. He also invited the artist to engage with the young and aspiring students of the AAFT School of Fine Arts, encouraging him to share his extensive experiences and insights in the world of art.



During the visit, Lekhraj Gandhi presented his book to Dr. Marwah as a token of appreciation and expressed gratitude for the opportunities offered.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah continues to play a pivotal role in promoting art and culture while inspiring the younger generation to explore their creative potential.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143