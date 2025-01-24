(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ThinkCareBelieve has published a series of articles highlighting President Trump's first 100 hours. Here they are in chronological order.

ThinkCareBelieve wrote an article covering the January 20th, 2025 Golden Inauguration.

As our 47th President, President signed a flurry of Executive Orders to help save America. ThinkCareBelieve wrote an article on one of the first EOs signed by President Trump on Ending the Weaponization of the Government.

The next article written by ThinkCareBelieve is on President Trump's Executive Order on Desgnating Cartels And Other Organizations As Foreign Terrorist Organizations And Specially Designated Global Terrorists. The article explains how this designation will free up resources like use of the military to facilitate Operation Aurora.

This article by ThinkCareBelieve called Deportation and Repatriation of Illegal Aliens has Begun gives information on the opening start of Operation Aurora, with a summary of the Fact Sheet on President Trump's Executive Order on Protecting the States and the American People by Closing the Border to Illegals via Proclamation.

ThinkCareBelieve's article on President Trump's handling of the WEF and the WHO reports on President Trump's strong and commanding address to the WEF telling them that America's decline is over and America will no longer be on the short end of any deals. The article discusses the Executive Order signed by President Trump for America's withdrawal of the World Health Organization.

The article by ThinkCareBelieve on Operation Aurora's progress, reports on arrests and the unfortunate death of Border Patrol Agent, David C. Maland. The article also covers the arrest of Guatemalan child and human traffickers and the arrival of the U.S. Marines at the Southern Border.

ThinkCareBelieve's most recent article in this series is about the Announcement of the Declassification of JFK, RFK and MLK Jr files. President Trump signed the Executive Order releasing the remaining information withheld from the American public and the article discusses what most think this information will reveal. It also goes over the fact sheet on the declassification of this important information.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

