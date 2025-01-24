Amazon Deforestation In Brazil Drops 7%, Degradation Surges In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The rainforest witnessed a 7% decrease in deforestation in 2024 compared to the previous year. This marks the second consecutive year of decline.



The Imazon research institute reported this trend through satellite imagery analysis. Their System of Deforestation Alerts (SAD) has monitored the region since 2008.



Deforestation fell from 4,030 square kilometers in 2023 to 3,739 square kilometers in 2024. This represents a significant 65% reduction from 2022's devastating 10,362 square kilometers of cleared land.



December 2024 saw a 21% drop in deforestation after six months of increases. Pará state led deforestation efforts in 2024, clearing 1,260 square kilometers. This surpassed its 2023 figure by 3%.



Pará has topped deforestation rankings since 2016, except for 2015 when Mato Grosso claimed the dubious honor. Ironically, Pará will host the COP30 climate conference in November this year.







While deforestation declined, forest degradation skyrocketed. The area affected by fire and logging increased sixfold in 2024. Imazon recorded 36,379 square kilometers of degraded land, a staggering 497% increase from 2023's 6,092 square kilometers.

A New Crisis Beyond Deforestation

This degradation level is the highest in 15 years, surpassing the previous record of 11,493 square kilometers set in 2017. Imazon researcher Larissa Amorim attributes this surge to increased fires in August and September, with degradation rising over 1,000% in these months.



Severe drought exacerbated the Amazon 's woes. Two consecutive years of extreme dry conditions led to fires in typically humid areas. Carlos Souza, coordinator of Imazon 's Amazon monitoring program, warns this pattern must not become the new normal.



Pará again topped the list for degraded area in 2024 with 17,195 square kilometers, a 421% increase from 2023. The carbon emissions from forest degradation and fires in 2024 exceeded those from deforestation, highlighting the severity of the situation.



These figures paint a complex picture of the Amazon's health. While deforestation shows signs of slowing, the rapid increase in degradation poses new challenges. The data underscores the need for comprehensive conservation strategies that address both clearing and degradation of this vital ecosystem.

