New Stocks To Watch In Tech, Biotech, Mining And Nano

New Stocks Added to the Tech Directories :

Silvaco Group, Inc . (Nasdaq: SVCO ) is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco's solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM ) is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again.

Celestica Inc . (NYSE:CLS ; TSX:CLS ) enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial and Capital Equipment to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers

Pony AI Inc . (Nasdaq: PONY ) is a global leader in the large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility. Leveraging its vehicle-agnostic Virtual Driver technology - a full-stack autonomous driving technology that seamlessly integrates its proprietary software, hardware, and services, Pony is developing a commercially viable and sustainable business model that enables the mass production and deployment of vehicles across transportation use cases. Founded in 2016, Pony has expanded its presence across China, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East, and other regions, ensuring widespread accessibility to its advanced technology. Pony is among the first in China to obtain licenses to operate fully driverless vehicles in all four Tier-1 cities in China (Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen) and has begun to offer public-facing, fare-charging robotaxi services without safety drivers in Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Pony operates a fleet consisting of over 250 robotaxis. To date, Pony has driven nearly 40 million autonomous testing and operation kilometers (nearly 24.8 million miles) on open roads worldwide.

AppLovin Corporation (Nasdaq:APP ) makes technologies that help businesses of every size connect to their ideal customers. The company provides end-to-end software and AI solutions for businesses to reach, monetize and grow their global audiences.

New Stocks Added to the Biotech Directories :

Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI ) The Protein Sequencing CompanyTM, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's Platinum® instrument enables Next-Gen Protein SequencingTM that advances proteomic research, drug discovery, and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with existing proteomic tools.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

Linear Minerals Corp. (CSE: LINE ) - Formerly FE Battery Metals Corp - is a publicly traded Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus of acquiring a multi-commodity mineral property portfolio. Our goal is to identify, acquire and explore North American mineral prospects in the precious metal, base metal, and industrial metals sector.

New Stocks Added to the Nanotech Directories :

Dotz Nano Ltd . (OTCQB: DTZNY ; ASX: DTZ ) is a nanotechnology company developing innovative climate and industrial nano-technologies. The Company's primary focus is centered around ground-breaking carbon dioxide (CO2) management technologies leading towards carbon-neutral future. The Company's proprietary carbon-based solid sorbent, offering an efficient and sustainable approach, facilitating industrial deep decarbonization.

