Top 10 autonomous truck companies: Powering into the future

January 24, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Autonomous trucks are one of the most exciting developments in any automotive category, in our opinion. The main reason we think this is because we can't see autonomous cars being given permission by to operate freely on public roads.

Autonomous trucks, meanwhile, have already racked up many years of happy operating in the sector – and that is likely to grow, and maybe encompass moving non-mining materials and goods as well. This might need tweaks such as driving at night on lonely highways, but that's not a problem if you're not human, of course.

Whether you compare them to other segments or not, autonomous trucks are at the forefront of technological advancements in transportation. These vehicles are designed to navigate and operate without human intervention, and represent a paradigm shift in logistics, freight, and commercial transportation.

The journey toward autonomous trucking began with prototypes and pilot tests that challenged the boundaries of innovation.

The first autonomous truck to make headlines in this recent era – let's say the past 10 to 15 years – was a prototype developed by Daimler Trucks, which successfully completed a public road test in Nevada in 2015. This milestone marked the start of widespread interest and investment in autonomous truck technology.

Since then, companies like Waymo, TuSimple, and Embark have conducted extensive testing on public roads. Notably, in 2016, Uber's Otto division achieved a significant milestone by completing the world's first autonomous truck delivery, transporting 50,000 cans of beer across Colorado.

These developments underscore the rapid progress in this sector, with autonomous trucks increasingly seen as a viable solution to meet growing demands in the logistics industry.

Commercial viability

The commercial appeal of autonomous trucks lies in their potential to revolutionize the freight industry. Human drivers, while indispensable, face limitations such as fatigue, legal driving hours, and costs associated with salaries and benefits.

Autonomous trucks eliminate these constraints, offering round-the-clock operation and reducing labor expenses. This endurance translates into faster deliveries, improved supply chain efficiency, and lower operating costs.

The regulatory landscape surrounding human drivers is complex. Laws governing maximum driving hours, mandatory rest periods, and training requirements impose constraints on operations. Autonomous trucks bypass these restrictions entirely, providing a compelling business case for their adoption.

Additionally, the global shortage of truck drivers has created a pressing need for alternatives. According to the American Trucking Associations, the US faced a shortage of over 80,000 drivers in 2021, a figure projected to grow in the coming years. Autonomous trucks present a solution to this persistent challenge.

However, commercial viability is not without hurdles. High initial costs, technology integration, and public perception remain barriers to widespread adoption. Nevertheless, the long-term benefits – from reduced costs to enhanced safety – position autonomous trucks as a transformative force in the logistics industry.

Are autonomous trucks ready for the road?

Autonomous trucks rely on a suite of advanced technologies, including LiDAR, radar, cameras, and artificial intelligence (AI). These systems work in unison to enable real-time decision-making, obstacle detection, and navigation.

Leading developers such as Waymo Via, Aurora, and Kodiak Robotics have made significant strides in refining these technologies.

Despite these advancements, questions remain about whether the technology is ready for widespread deployment on public roads.

Autonomous trucks have demonstrated impressive capabilities in controlled environments and limited public road tests, but challenges persist in navigating complex traffic scenarios, adverse weather conditions, and unpredictable human behavior.

Regulators have been cautious in granting full approval for autonomous trucks. In the US, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and state-level agencies have established pilot programs to evaluate the safety and feasibility of these vehicles.

Some proposals include restricting autonomous truck operations to nighttime hours or dedicated lanes to minimize risks.

Top 10 autonomous truck companies

This is not a scientific list. It's not based on sales units or development progress or anything. There's simply not enough real-world, operational data available to make that sort of statistics-based list. This is just our impression, based on factors such as media presence and commercial partnerships we have reported on.

1. Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is backed by Amazon, Volvo, and Hyundai. With over $1 billion in funding, Aurora is developing the Aurora Driver platform for autonomous vehicles, including trucks.

The company has partnered with Paccar and Volvo to integrate its technology into commercial fleets, aiming for large-scale deployment in the coming years.

2. Kodiak Robotics

Kodiak Robotics, headquartered in Mountain View, California, focuses on modular autonomous systems for long-haul trucking. We probably should have put this company at the top because it seems one of the more seriously dedicated to the technology and market.

The company has raised $165 million and is known for its partnership with Atlas Energy Solutions to transport freight in Texas. Kodiak's technology emphasizes safety and reliability, featuring a fallback system that allows human intervention if necessary.

3. Einride

Einride, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, takes a unique approach with its electric and autonomous pods. The company has raised over $200 million and is focused on sustainable freight solutions.

Einride's autonomous vehicles are already in operation in select European markets, showcasing its commitment to reducing emissions. And third place is probably one or two places higher than it would, were it not for the brilliant, futuristic design of the vehicle.

4. Waymo Via (Alphabet)

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Waymo Via is the trucking and logistics division of Alphabet's Waymo. The company has raised over $3 billion in funding and boasts partnerships with logistics giants such as J.B. Hunt.

Waymo's autonomous trucks leverage the same cutting-edge technology as its self-driving cars, including advanced LiDAR and AI systems. Its extensive testing programs and collaborations with freight companies position it as a leader in the sector.

5. TuSimple

Based in San Diego, California, TuSimple has emerged as a major player in autonomous trucking, raising over $1 billion through investments from companies like Nvidia and UPS. TuSimple's trucks are equipped with proprietary AI software and have successfully completed over 7 million miles of testing.

TuSimple looks like another company that is serious and committed to becoming one of the leaders in the market. The company's operations span the US and China, and it is working with Navistar to develop purpose-built autonomous trucks.

6. Embark Trucks

Founded in San Francisco, Embark specializes in retrofitting existing truck models with autonomous technology. The company has raised approximately $300 million and is focused on software solutions to enable autonomous operations.

Embark has partnered with several major carriers and plans to deploy its technology across the US by 2028.

7. Daimler Trucks

A division of Germany-based Daimler AG, Daimler Trucks has been a pioneer in autonomous trucking since its Freightliner Inspiration Truck debuted in 2015.

The design of the vehicle is striking and futuristic, yet somehow stays within the bounds of traditional design aesthetics in terms of trucks.

The company has invested heavily in its Torc Robotics subsidiary and plans to integrate Level 4 autonomy into its trucks. Daimler's global reach and existing infrastructure give it a significant advantage.

8. Volvo Autonomous Solutions

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Volvo Autonomous Solutions is a subsidiary of the Volvo Group. And, like Daimler Trucks, it benefits hugely from having a powerful parent organisation which already has a significant presence in the truck market.

The company focuses on integrating automation into its heavy-duty truck lineup. Volvo has partnered with Aurora Innovation and is conducting trials in Europe and North America, emphasizing safety and sustainability.

9. Plus

Plus, based in Cupertino, California, has raised over $400 million to develop its autonomous trucking technology. Known for its partnerships with logistics companies like Amazon and DHL, Plus's systems are designed for seamless integration with existing fleets. The company has also launched pilot programs in China and the US.

10. Locomation

Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Locomation focuses on convoy-based autonomous trucking, where one human-driven truck leads a convoy of autonomous ones.

The company has raised $85 million and is working with several logistics companies to test its technology. Locomation's approach offers a practical and scalable solution to autonomous freight.

The next trillion-dollar opportunity

The market for autonomous trucks is poised for exponential growth. Reports suggest that the global autonomous truck market could surpass $88 billion by 2030, driven by demand for efficient and cost-effective transportation solutions. North America is expected to lead the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Real-world commercial deals highlight the growing interest in this sector. For instance, Kodiak Robotics' partnership with Atlas Energy Solutions involves autonomous freight deliveries in Texas, showcasing practical applications of the technology.

Additionally, companies like UPS and FedEx are exploring partnerships and pilot programs to integrate autonomous trucks into their supply chains.

Future developments

The future of autonomous trucking will be shaped by ongoing advancements in technology and design. Key areas of focus include:



Enhanced safety systems: Improving obstacle detection and response times.

Energy efficiency: Integrating electric powertrains to reduce emissions. Scalability: Developing solutions that can be easily adopted by existing fleets.

Experts predict that autonomous trucks could become a common sight on highways within the next decade, with gradual adoption starting in controlled environments and expanding as technology and regulations evolve.

Driverless supply chains

Autonomous trucks represent a groundbreaking shift in transportation, offering solutions to long-standing challenges in logistics and freight. While technological and regulatory hurdles remain, the progress achieved thus far highlights the potential of this transformative technology.

As developers refine their systems and regulators establish guidelines, the road ahead for autonomous trucks looks promising. For now, the industry continues to innovate, test, and pave the way for a future where autonomous trucks become an integral part of global supply chains.