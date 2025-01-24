Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Handheld String-Line Spool Tool (MHO-432)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved handheld string-line spool tool that would aid in setting a straight line," said an inventor, from Fremont, Ind., "so I invented the SPEED STRING. My design would also make the string line rewinding process easier and more efficient, especially for strings set out at extended lengths."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to utilize a handheld string-line spool tool. In doing so, it offers a more efficient means of rewinding. As a result, it reduces struggle and strain, and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable and ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for tradesmen, building construction contractors, do-it-yourself enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MHO-432, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

