Mazda Announces 2025 MX-5 Miata 35Th Anniversary

Tying together the unmistakably sporty silhouette with upscale touches in a nod to its CX-90 stablemate, the 2025 MX-5 Miata 35th Anniversary features Artisan Red Metallic paintwork, which is Mazda's fourth addition to its bespoke Takuminuri paint process that produces the three-layer finish. The sultry, dark red hue is paired with a beige soft top and bright finish 17-inch wheels. Additional exterior tells for the 35th Anniversary include a color-matched rear spoiler and serialized badging on the rear fender.

The 35th Anniversary sports a classic sportscar interior with matching tan carpeting and floor mats, along with tan Nappa leather seating which has been embossed with the 35th Anniversary logo on the head rests. A color-matched tan Nappa leather-wrapped key fob sleeve adds a further element of bespoke flair for 35th Anniversary customers. The interior trim around the AC vents and upper door panel will be color matched to the exterior color so that customers can appreciate the rich, color-shift properties of Artisan Red even while inside the cabin.

Mirroring the high level of equipment found on the Grand Touring trim, customers will enjoy features including heated seats, Bose audio, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Alexa Built-in and a navigation system paired to an 8.8-inch Mazda Connect infotainment display, amongst many other niceties. All of this is paired with dynamic improvements including an asymmetric limited-slip differential, shock tower bracing, and sport-tuned Bilstein dampers.

Solely available with a soft top and six-speed manual transmission, just 300 examples of the 35th Anniversary will be available in the United States, making it one of the most exclusive MX-5 Miata models to ever make it stateside. To celebrate this, 35th Anniversary customers will be invited to a special owner experience that is sure to excite.

35 years in the making, the 2025 MX-5 Miata is the most capable version of the Mazda roadster yet. Interested customers in the MX-5 Miata 35th Anniversary should inquire with their local Mazda dealership or visit MazdaUSA to learn more.

