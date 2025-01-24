FFW Corporation And Crossroads Bank Welcome Stacy Wiley As Vice President And Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WABASH, Ind., Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stacy Wiley has been appointed Vice President and Chief Officer at Crossroads Bank. Stacy brings extensive expertise, exceptional communication skills, and strong leadership to the team. With a Bachelor of Science and an MBA in Business Management from Purdue Fort Wayne, along with a tax agent certification, she is well-prepared for this critical role. Stacy's extensive experience includes leadership positions in Operations, Accounting, and Human Resources within the financial industry.

Stacy is deeply community-minded, understanding the importance of building strong local connections and supporting the areas where we live and work. She and her family actively engage in their community and extend this passion globally, traveling to support her daughter's professional running career at destinations worldwide.

“Stacy's experience and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service,” said Roger Cromer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crossroads Bank.

Contact: Katie Beauchamp

Crossroads Bank

260-563-3185

...