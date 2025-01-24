STELLA AI, Dealer Funnel, And Client Command Unite To Unveil Autopilot At NADA - Revolutionizing Dealership Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking partnership heading into NADA , STELLA Automotive AI , Dealer Funnel , and Client Command have joined forces to launch a revolutionary new offering: AutoPilot . Designed to empower automotive dealerships, AutoPilot integrates cutting-edge technologies to effortlessly deliver unparalleled sales and service growth by engaging active in-market shoppers.

The AutoPilot solution has delivered impressive results during its pilot phase, conducted by two dealerships. Within just 3 weeks, the pilot achieved 127 completed repair orders and 12 vehicle sales. Notably, 88% of the service repair orders and 83% of the vehicle sales came from conquest customers, showcasing the solution's ability to drive net-new growth and bottom-line results.

By leveraging outbound messaging, AutoPilot targets both conquest and dealer customers, driving increased revenue with minimal effort. Operating seamlessly in the background, it runs on "autopilot," driving enhanced performance while opening up new opportunities for dealership staff to engage customers. With no lift for the dealer, AutoPilot maximizes bottom-line impact through integrated communication channels-voice, text, and email-ensuring efficient and effective connections. After the program runs, dealer DMS data is pulled and compared to shopper engagement, providing clear insights into customer disposition and opportunities.

"Partnering with Dealer Funnel and Client Command to drive meaningful conquest business in both variable and fixed operations is a game-changing moment for the industry. We are thrilled to lead this transformation with world-class auto retail technology partners. It provides a paradigm shift for dealerships, enabling them to effortlessly connect with in-market shoppers and unlock new revenue streams. This game-changing solution not only drives growth but also empowers dealers to focus on what matters most-building lasting relationships with their customers, all while working in the background to deliver measurable results." - Rich Sands, CEO of STELLA AI

"Now there is a simple solution to fill up the service drive with new customers while simultaneously driving sales. The partnership between Client Command, STELLA AI, and Dealer Funnel is a powerful mix of the best technologies in the automotive industry. Our Active Shopper Network® identifies consumers shopping for service with pinpoint accuracy. When those consumers are directed to STELLA AI's scheduling and Dealer Funnel's texting AI, the results are extraordinary." Jonathan Lucenay, CEO, Client Command

"Dealer Funnel's collaboration with Client Command and STELLA AI has delivered outstanding results. In just three weeks, 83% of the sales and 88% of the ROs came from conquest customers who had not previously done business with the dealership. This quick success highlights how in-market data, advanced AI, and innovative marketing strategies can rapidly move the needle for dealers." - Dan Moore, Board Member, Dealer Funnel

Introducing AutoPilot

AutoPilot combines the best of three industry-leading technologies to give dealers a seamless handoff solution that offers scalable growth for the Dealership:



Client Command's Active Shopper Network® pinpoints real-time sales and service opportunities, targeting customers with unmatched accuracy.

Dealer Funnel's streamlined communication platform ensures seamless customer engagement through email campaigns, chat, phone, and text. STELLA AI's intelligent automation handles customer interactions, sets appointments, and provides actionable insights.

This comprehensive solution allows dealers to focus on growth while effortlessly reaching the right customers at the right time.

Future Outlook

The launch of AutoPilot reinforces STELLA AI, Dealer Funnel, and Client Command's commitment to pioneering innovative, resource-efficient tools that deliver immediate, measurable results, with continued advancements set to drive the future of dealership success.

About Client Command®: Founded in 1999, Client Command® is automotive's premier data solution, delivering identity-level, intent data. Our mission is to provide our dealer partners with the best data in automotive and give them the tools to use that data to create a REAL advantage over their competitors. Powered by the patented Active Shopper Network®, our products enable dealers to engage shoppers in real-time across all their devices.

STELLA Automotive AI is the leading provider of intelligent conversational AI technology designed specifically for the automotive industry. Designed to transform every aspect of customer engagement, STELLA's simple-to-deploy SaaS platform automates repetitive customer service tasks, improves communication, and connects customers with experts in real-time across multiple communication channels-voice, text, and web chat. By using natural language processing, STELLA is revolutionizing the automotive retail experience-helping dealers and OEMs improve efficiency, boost customer satisfaction, recapture missed revenue, and increase profitability, all while safeguarding data with its secure infrastructure.

Dealer Funnel offers a state-of-the-art text message platform specifically designed for automotive dealerships to connect faster and more efficiently with leads. With a range of features including pre-built automated funnels, real-time notifications, AI-powered assistance, and more, Dealer Funnel stands at the forefront of innovation in the automotive sales industry.

