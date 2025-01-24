House Of Applejay Wins Best Of Georgia Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EAST ELLIJAY, GA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- House of Applejay, a women-owned distillery nestled in the Appalachian foothills, proudly announces its win of a 2024 Best of Georgia Award from Gbj. This honor, voted on by customers, recognizes the distillery's exceptional craftsmanship in producing all-natural spirits and liqueurs, reflecting the heritage and beauty of the Appalachian region.



“Winning the Best of Georgia Award is more than just an accolade-it's a toast to the incredible support of our community and the joy our craft brings to people,” says Applejay's owner.



Inspired by Ellijay's rich agricultural history, in 2022 a mother-daughter duo team founded House of Applejay. This distillery specializes in creating liqueurs and vodkas that celebrate tradition while embracing innovation, without artificial additives, flavors, or preservatives. Their signature product, Applejay from Ellijay, introduces a bold, modern liqueur style crafted in the USA. House of Applejay's other liqueurs, like the unique, old-style Mt. Wildcat Juniper Liqueur and Winter Cherry Mountain Liqueur, offer distinctive flavors, perfect for a cocktail or to be enjoyed on their own.



Guests can experience House of Applejay's artistry firsthand at their East Ellijay tasting room for guided tastings and their rotating menu of expertly crafted cocktails, like Hank's Cosmopolitan – a refreshing mix of 2 shots of Mt. Grassy Knob Sweetgrass Naturally Flavored Vodka, 1 shot of Cranberry Mountain Liqueur, and a dash of unsweetened lime juice. Other seasonal treats, including dark drinking chocolate paired with liqueurs, make every visit memorable. Visitors can also book distillery tours to learn about the European roots of“Likör” and House of Applejay's meticulous process.



Beyond its exceptional spirits, House of Applejay creates immersive experiences that celebrate its beautiful, outdoor Appalachian surroundings. Outdoor Bear Barrels, custom barrel-shaped seating areas, provide a unique tasting setting. And the distillery's Three Summits Challenge invites visitors to explore hiking trails on the mountains that inspired the names of two of its signature vodkas and one of its old-style liqueurs -- Mt. Grassy Knob (also known as Mt. Oglethorpe), Mt. Wildcat, and Mt. Frozen. These creative initiatives reflect the distillery's commitment to blending nature, craft, and community connection.



The 2024 Best of Georgia Award joins a growing list of accolades for House of Applejay, including recognition at the New York World Spirits Competition. This milestone underscores the distillery's rising prominence in the craft spirits industry and its dedication to delivering quality with heart.

For those eager to experience the flavors and stories of Appalachian craft distilling, House of Applejay's tasting room in East Ellijay offers a warm welcome.



