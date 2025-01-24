New Comprehensive Ez1099 Software Offers Efiling Feature For 1099 Forms

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Preparing, printing and e-filing tax form 1099 form is easy and fast with the latest version of ez1099 software. Process unlimited forms for unlimited companies at no additional charge and beat the upcoming deadlines. The interface is intuitive and straightforward and designed with novice filers in mind.

2025 1099 Form Filing Deadlines:

Recipient Copy Due Date - January 31, 2025. IRS Copy and Form 1096 Due Date

New filing date. File Copy A of Form 1099- NEC with the IRS on or before January 31, 2025 using either paper or electronic filing procedures.New filing date. File Copy A of Form 1099- MISC with the IRS by February 28, 2025, if filing on paper, or March 31, 2025, if filing electronically.Form 1096 must accompany all paper submissions. Source:

Halfpricesoft has updated the latest version of the 1099 preparing software to seamlessly efile unlimited forms , in-house. See instructions below to efile.

Cost is only $79 per installation for the basic print and mail version of ez1099 Software . For $139 per installation , the advanced version offers bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability. Also offered is a network version for two installations starting at $199 to enable sharing data between computers or offices

ez1099 software also assists in compiling, printing and e-filing these other IRS forms: W2G, 1099-OID, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s (5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096 1098-F form, and 1099 NEC .

ez1099 is compatible with Windows 11, 10, and 8. It can also run on Windows Vista system, 7, and MAC machines (Mac can run the system only if installed with Bootcamp).

The features in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:



electronically file unlimited forms to the IRS with one flat rate

ez1099 blank paper prints out recipient copies

Print in bulk for faster processing

Quick data importing feature

Customers save time by compiling and saving form data for later use and modification

Supports unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients at no additional charge

Go green with optional PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features Correction form feature included at no additional cost

Starting at only $79.00 for the print and mail version and $139.00 to electronically file. Network version is available for clients that want to share data across computers starting at $199.00 for two

Halfpricesoft is a leading provider of small to mid-size business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software,1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft is trusted by customers for over 20 years and will allow US business owners to simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

