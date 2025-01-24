7-Eleven, Inc. Announces Purpose-Driven Brands Selected For 2025 Brands With Heart Showcase

"At 7-Eleven, we are constantly seeking opportunities to champion innovation and foster the growth of emerging brands," said Jesus Delgado-Jenkins, Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer at 7-Eleven. "By collaborating with new visionary partners every year, we aim to deliver breakthrough products that not only delight our customers but also shape the future of immediate consumption."

All brands selected for the Brands with Heart program this year exhibit purpose-driven elements in their products and business, whether by supporting people, the planet or the communities they serve. From clean and organic ingredients to sustainability-focused sourcing and waste reduction, these finalists are leading the charge in making a difference through their businesses.

"We are thrilled to welcome these 26 incredible brands to the Brands with Heart program," said Marissa Jarratt, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc. "Every brand selected this year not only offers innovative and high-quality products but also demonstrates a genuine commitment to sustainability, health, and social good*. We look forward to supporting them as they grow and bring meaningful change to the retail landscape."

Learn more about some of the Brands with Heart participants below:

Bear n Beaver is dedicated to reducing plastic waste. By using recyclable and eco-friendly packaging, the brand is helping to minimize its environmental footprint.

Prime Bites is a health-conscious snack brand that prioritizes nutrition. With a focus on wholesome, nutritious ingredients, Prime Bites offers snacks that fuel the body while providing a better-for-you alternative to traditional options.

Just Iced Tea is an organic, fair trade, real-brewed tea line. With their Just Sweet Enough® and unsweetened varie-teas, their goal is to create a healthier future for farmers, the planet, and customers - one sip at a time.

2025 Brands with HeartTM:

Austin Pretzel Company

Barcode

Bear n Beaver

Daily Crunch

David

Earthside Farms

El Nacho

Fancypants

Freezecake

Heywell

Just Iced Tea

Krack Corn

Local Weather

Magic Spoon

Moon Cheese

OMG Pretzels

Prime Bites

Protein Wafer

Rotten

Smash'd

Sow Good

Spicy Candy Bar

Tip of the Iceberg (Culinary Treats)

Toto

Tru

Unreal

*Claims made by featured vendors are not claims made by 7-Eleven, Inc.

