Weekly Roundup: 14 Tech Press Releases You Need To See

The Military Drone Crucible Championship (MDCC) will develop camaraderie across services and allied partners, and exchange lessons learned from the rapidly growing field of emerging drone to hone the skills of operational forces.The WP Community Collective contribution by GoDaddy, the company that helps small businesses thrive, aims to strengthen open source communities by providing resources for designers, developers and other contributors who make the internet work.While Generative AI (GenAI) technology continues to advance at incredible speed, organizational change has been hard work - with more than two-thirds of respondents reporting that 30% or fewer of their experiments will be fully scaled in the next three to six months."The iFX EXPO brought together some of the sharpest minds in trading and crypto to tackle the hard questions that define success in a volatile market," said Shunyet Jan, Head of Derivatives Business and Institutional Sales, Bybit.Diverse entities, including nonprofits, academic institutions, individual researchers, startups and businesses based in or benefiting Washington state, are eligible to participate. Projects must focus on addressing sustainability, public health, education or human rights.The In-Cabin Monitoring System consists of cameras (hardware) that monitor passengers and software logic that analyzes data. First, the camera installed in the vehicle detects posture and position of passengers and their bio-signals in real time. The software logic then analyzes data from the camera to determine potential risks and alert passengers with audio and visual warnings.Ari is set to redefine how STEM and core content are taught across all grade levels, from Pre-K to university. With its intuitive Android-powered touchscreen and app ecosystem, Ari goes beyond teaching coding-it transforms core subject learning into engaging, interactive student experiences."Applying Quantifind's Risk Intelligence Platform in a dual-use commercial environment is a huge source of pride. We are pleased to support the US government's mission to protect its industrial base and help eliminate foreign intrusion that threatens the security of America, its allies, and partners," said co-founder and CEO Dr. Ari Tuchman.The partnership combines the unique capabilities of Electra's 9-passenger EL9 aircraft, which can take off and land in under 150 feet, with Hunch Mobility's advanced software platform, accessible aircraft operator network, and key infrastructure within major urban centers to provide seamless, direct-to-destination air connectivity where it doesn't exist today.With a growing cybersecurity skills gap and an increasingly complex threat landscape, organizations need solutions that not only transform security operations but also consolidate point products to simplify their cybersecurity environments.The new update now offers the entire might of Truecaller's spam and scam blocking abilities to iPhone users everywhere. It now has the ability to identify all types of calls making it at par with its Android counterpart.Frontier, managed by the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, is capable of executing over a quintillion calculations per second. XTI's access to this transformative technology underscores the significance of the TriFan 600 project and its potential to contribute to the evolution of sustainable, next-generation aviation technologies.Databricks plans to invest this capital toward new AI products, acquisitions, and expansion of its international go-to-market operations. This capital is also expected to be used toward providing liquidity for current and former employees and paying related taxes.Spanning approximately an impressive 20 square kilometers, the project will feature Africa's largest PV installation alongside the continent's largest battery storage system. Upon completion, it is expected to generate approximately 3,000 GWh annually.

